Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) CEO Jacob Suen Purchases 2,500 Shares

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) CEO Jacob Suen purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $10,475.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 185,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,673.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Airgain Stock Performance

Shares of AIRG stock opened at $4.15 on Friday. Airgain, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Airgain in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Airgain from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Airgain from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Airgain from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airgain

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Airgain by 256.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Airgain by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Airgain by 28,550.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 6,281 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Airgain during the 2nd quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in Airgain during the 2nd quarter worth about $403,000. Institutional investors own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

