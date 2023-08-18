Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Director James K. Sims Acquires 10,000 Shares

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) Director James K. Sims acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $41,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,445,778.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Airgain Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of AIRG opened at $4.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.83. Airgain, Inc. has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $8.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AIRG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Airgain by 30.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Airgain by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 188,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 739,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 105,601 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Airgain by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 16,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Airgain by 18.4% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AIRG. StockNews.com started coverage on Airgain in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Airgain from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Airgain from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Airgain from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

