Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

ALGN has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $367.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Align Technology to a positive rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. VNET Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $383.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Align Technology has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $366.63.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Align Technology

Align Technology Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $349.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a PE ratio of 85.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.63. Align Technology has a twelve month low of $172.05 and a twelve month high of $413.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $346.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $326.56.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.09. Align Technology had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Align Technology will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kevin J. Dallas acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $285.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,996,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,293.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Align Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Align Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.