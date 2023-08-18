Allegiant Travel Expected to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $2.03 Per Share (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $2.03 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.25. The consensus estimate for Allegiant Travel’s current full-year earnings is $10.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Allegiant Travel’s Q3 2024 earnings at $3.04 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $3.79 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Monday, June 26th. TheStreet upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Allegiant Travel from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Allegiant Travel from $105.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

NASDAQ ALGT opened at $94.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.69. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $62.94 and a one year high of $130.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.78.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $683.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.10 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Allegiant Travel’s payout ratio is 29.34%.

In other Allegiant Travel news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.76, for a total value of $209,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,490 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $69,505.17. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 97,552 shares in the company, valued at $9,590,337.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary Ellmer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.76, for a total value of $209,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,932.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 220.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,330,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,485,000 after purchasing an additional 915,511 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,590,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,116,000 after acquiring an additional 271,378 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 52.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 549,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,540,000 after acquiring an additional 188,649 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 849,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,756,000 after acquiring an additional 178,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the first quarter worth about $8,420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2023, it operated a fleet of 122 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

