Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $123.50.

Get Allegion alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Allegion

Allegion Stock Down 1.8 %

ALLE stock opened at $105.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.11. Allegion has a 12 month low of $87.33 and a 12 month high of $128.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.10.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $912.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.25 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 59.20% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Allegion will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allegion news, SVP Jennifer L. Hawes sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $88,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Allegion news, SVP Jennifer L. Hawes sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $88,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John H. Stone bought 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $116.62 per share, with a total value of $2,040,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,991,201.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Allegion

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLE. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 147.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,305,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $276,766,000 after buying an additional 1,373,811 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegion by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,631,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $921,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,087 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Allegion by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,788,171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $573,792,000 after purchasing an additional 757,599 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at $76,640,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Allegion in the 1st quarter valued at $43,179,000. 91.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.