ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ALE. Mizuho dropped their target price on ALLETE from $64.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America cut ALLETE from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on ALLETE from $54.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.83.

ALLETE Stock Performance

NYSE:ALE opened at $55.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.66. ALLETE has a 1 year low of $47.77 and a 1 year high of $67.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.76. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.72.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $533.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ALLETE will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALLETE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.678 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is 79.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,283,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $468,834,000 after acquiring an additional 28,466 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,142,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,442,000 after acquiring an additional 148,353 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,406,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,426,000 after acquiring an additional 54,121 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,186,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,763,000 after acquiring an additional 35,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. now owns 1,589,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,330,000 after acquiring an additional 78,697 shares in the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

