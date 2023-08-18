Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on LNT. 888 restated an upgrade rating on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Monday, June 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Friday, June 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $52.50 target price on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Alliant Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.50. 583,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,436,333. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.19. Alliant Energy has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $64.35. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $912.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alliant Energy will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.4525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 95.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 76.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

