Allied Minds (LON:ALM) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.74

Allied Minds plc (LON:ALM – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 13.74 ($0.17) and traded as low as GBX 9.38 ($0.12). Allied Minds shares last traded at GBX 13.85 ($0.18), with a volume of 1,919,131 shares trading hands.
Allied Minds Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 13.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 13.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £33.54 million and a P/E ratio of -2.66.
Allied Minds Company Profile
Allied Minds plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in pre-seed, seed, start-up, and early stage technology investments. The firm prefers to invest across all products, services, and industries with a focus on the life science and technology sector including medical devices, diagnostics, biopharmaceuticals, big data, cyber security, communications, semiconductors, and food safety.
