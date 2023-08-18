Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Get Allied Motion Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Allied Motion Technologies

Allied Motion Technologies Price Performance

Allied Motion Technologies Announces Dividend

Allied Motion Technologies stock opened at $33.01 on Thursday. Allied Motion Technologies has a 52-week low of $25.14 and a 52-week high of $44.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.42 and a 200-day moving average of $37.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.10 million, a P/E ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Allied Motion Technologies’s payout ratio is 8.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allied Motion Technologies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 11,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 73,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 61.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allied Motion Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries worldwide. The company offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Motion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Motion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.