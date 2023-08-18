Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $20.36

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$20.36 and last traded at C$20.40, with a volume of 119857 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$20.57.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$32.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$32.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$27.25 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Desjardins lowered Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$31.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$26.50 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$26.57.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$21.79 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 46.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.13, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

