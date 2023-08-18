AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Equities researchers at Bank of America began coverage on shares of AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ALVR. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of AlloVir in a report on Monday, August 7th. SVB Securities increased their target price on shares of AlloVir from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Get AlloVir alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ALVR

AlloVir Trading Down 5.7 %

Insider Transactions at AlloVir

Shares of ALVR stock opened at $2.47 on Friday. AlloVir has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $10.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.57 and its 200-day moving average is $4.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.64.

In related news, CAO Brett R. Hagen sold 5,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total value of $28,453.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 129,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,447.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AlloVir news, CAO Brett R. Hagen sold 5,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total value of $28,453.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 129,512 shares in the company, valued at $730,447.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Diana Brainard sold 8,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $29,697.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 907,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,229,984.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,185 shares of company stock valued at $88,821 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AlloVir

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALVR. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of AlloVir during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of AlloVir by 315.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6,625 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of AlloVir during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AlloVir during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of AlloVir during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

About AlloVir

(Get Free Report)

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AlloVir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlloVir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.