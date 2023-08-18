Allstate Corp Decreases Holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Allstate Corp lowered its stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 72,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CUZ. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 2.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties in the first quarter worth $287,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 13.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 115.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 35,897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CUZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Cousins Properties from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.22.

Cousins Properties Price Performance

NYSE:CUZ traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.05. 297,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,588,393. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52 week low of $18.06 and a 52 week high of $30.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.16.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 129.29%.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

