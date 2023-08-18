Allstate Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Allstate Corp cut its holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,281 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 96.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the first quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 155.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 183.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KRC traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.59. The company had a trading volume of 134,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,870. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.92. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $25.99 and a 52 week high of $51.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.97 and its 200 day moving average is $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.85%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KRC shares. Bank of America cut Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Kilroy Realty from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Kilroy Realty from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Pacific Northwest and Austin, Texas. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

