Allstate Corp Has $1.08 Million Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Allstate Corp decreased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,929 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 194.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 63.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.61. The company had a trading volume of 444,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,761. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.70. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $30.91 and a 52-week high of $56.45.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 215.39%.

NSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Storage Affiliates Trust

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, insider Arlen Dale Nordhagen acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.92 per share, with a total value of $923,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,012,684 shares in the company, valued at $148,148,293.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of March 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,117 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 72.8 million rentable square feet.

