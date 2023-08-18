Allstate Corp Has $20.76 Million Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Allstate Corp trimmed its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 42.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 122,067 shares during the period. Prologis makes up 1.5% of Allstate Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Prologis were worth $20,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at about $1,219,003,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 27.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 56,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after buying an additional 12,155 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.5% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 72,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,106,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 18.7% in the first quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 220,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,499,000 after buying an additional 34,700 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 95.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 11,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 5,692 shares during the period. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In other news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total transaction of $1,327,949.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

PLD stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 563,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,939,543. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.03 and a 52 week high of $136.85. The stock has a market cap of $111.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.49.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 42.52% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

PLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.48.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

