Allstate Corp Has $396.73 Million Position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,849,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,175 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 29.5% of Allstate Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Allstate Corp owned 1.65% of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $396,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 58.0% in the first quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 111.4% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 240.4% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $50.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,090,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,026,649. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.11 and a 200 day moving average of $50.35. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $50.83.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.1384 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

