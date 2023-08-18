Allstate Corp Reduces Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Allstate Corp reduced its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 81,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,222 shares during the period. Gaming and Leisure Properties comprises about 0.3% of Allstate Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $4,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter worth $39,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Barry F. Schwartz purchased 1,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.74 per share, with a total value of $47,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,823 shares in the company, valued at $2,569,510.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Barry F. Schwartz bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.83 per share, with a total value of $68,745.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 55,323 shares in the company, valued at $2,535,453.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barry F. Schwartz bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.74 per share, with a total value of $47,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,823 shares in the company, valued at $2,569,510.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $163,835 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:GLPI traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.24. The company had a trading volume of 364,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,125. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.46 and a 1 year high of $55.13. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.37 and a 200 day moving average of $50.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 99.65%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

