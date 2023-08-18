Allstate Corp Trims Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Allstate Corp trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 73.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276,688 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 0.4% of Allstate Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Allstate Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 20,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 7,612 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 180.6% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 22,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 14,370 shares in the last quarter. Rex Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $10,890,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IEMG traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.06. The company had a trading volume of 5,681,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,100,228. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.07 and its 200 day moving average is $49.10. The company has a market capitalization of $69.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $52.30.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

