Allstate Corp Trims Stock Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Allstate Corp decreased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 31.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,661 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at about $272,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 10,601 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 25.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.51. The company had a trading volume of 82,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,547. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.54. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $85.27 and a 1-year high of $115.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.22.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 92.70%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $127.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.91.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust



Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

