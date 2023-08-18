Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $350.00

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc (LON:AFM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 350 ($4.44) and last traded at GBX 350 ($4.44), with a volume of 253802 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 367.50 ($4.66).

A number of analysts have weighed in on AFM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Alpha Financial Markets Consulting from GBX 560 ($7.10) to GBX 500 ($6.34) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Alpha Financial Markets Consulting from GBX 530 ($6.72) to GBX 580 ($7.36) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 406.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 434.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £390.31 million, a P/E ratio of 2,132.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a GBX 10.50 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Alpha Financial Markets Consulting’s previous dividend of $3.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Alpha Financial Markets Consulting’s dividend payout ratio is 9,333.33%.

About Alpha Financial Markets Consulting

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc provides consulting and related services to the asset and wealth management, and insurance industries in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of benchmarking, operations and outsourcing, mergers and acquisitions integrations, investments, regulatory compliance and risk, distribution, digital transformation, investment guidelines, fintech and innovation, ETF and indexing, pension and retail investments, ESG and responsible investments, and insurance.

