Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Rating Increased to Outperform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ASGTF. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Altus Group from C$75.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$62.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Altus Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Shares of ASGTF opened at $36.87 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.78. Altus Group has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $42.56.

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE).It operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, and advisory solutions primarily for CRE asset valuations for the purpose of performance, development, and investment management; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

