Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ABEV. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Ambev in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $3.74 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Ambev from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.74.

Shares of NYSE:ABEV opened at $2.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $44.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.08. Ambev has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $3.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEV. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Ambev by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ambev in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ruggaard & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Ambev in the first quarter worth $28,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ambev in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambev during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

