AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AMC. Citigroup reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Monday. B. Riley reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Monday. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average target price of $2.14.

AMC Entertainment Stock Performance

AMC Entertainment stock opened at $4.04 on Thursday. AMC Entertainment has a 1 year low of $3.18 and a 1 year high of $22.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.61.

Shares of AMC Entertainment are set to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, August 24th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, August 14th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 7,993,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $13,828,582.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,911,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,467,597.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,464,774 shares of company stock valued at $54,055,259. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of AMC Entertainment

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMC. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 418.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,635,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126,916 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,757,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,270,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,299 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,406,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 295.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,760,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,300 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

