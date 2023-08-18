AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Stock Price Down 3.8%

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.49 and last traded at $3.54. 20,983,604 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 30,466,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMC. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $1.65 to $1.55 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Roth Mkm reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $2.14.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on AMC

AMC Entertainment Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.61.

AMC Entertainment shares are set to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, August 24th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, August 14th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,702,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,524,556.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 31,464,774 shares of company stock valued at $54,055,259 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMC Entertainment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 417.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,412,826,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.