Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) is Brandes Investment Partners LP’s 10th Largest Position

Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,098,404 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,207 shares during the period. Amdocs comprises 2.2% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned about 0.91% of Amdocs worth $105,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 96,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,820,000 after acquiring an additional 17,606 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 38,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 13,603 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,363,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 525,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,747,000 after acquiring an additional 17,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 157,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,293,000 after acquiring an additional 41,303 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DOX traded down $0.59 on Friday, reaching $85.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,878. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $78.02 and a 12-month high of $99.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DOX. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Amdocs from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Amdocs in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Amdocs from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays raised Amdocs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amdocs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

