American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the airline’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut American Airlines Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.96.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Price Performance

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $15.05 on Thursday. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $19.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.91 and a 200 day moving average of $15.52. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.55.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The airline reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.33. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 4.98% and a negative return on equity of 45.44%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Airlines Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 143,373 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 16,316 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,651 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,747 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 23.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 176,047 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 32,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,668 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.06% of the company’s stock.

About American Airlines Group

(Get Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.