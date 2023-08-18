American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii lowered its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 99,268.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,804,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801,349 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in American Electric Power by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,192 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 47.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,619,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,099 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 64.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,859,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,634,000 after buying an additional 1,116,136 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,504,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,840,000 after buying an additional 737,126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEP has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.89.

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $78.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.50. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.76 and a 12-month high of $105.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.45.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 86.01%.

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

