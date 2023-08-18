American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th.

American Financial Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of American Financial Group stock opened at $113.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. American Financial Group has a 52-week low of $109.99 and a 52-week high of $150.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.99 and a 200 day moving average of $121.10.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.47). American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Financial Group will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 25.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total transaction of $173,619.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,077.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 761 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.84, for a total value of $88,154.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $868,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total value of $173,619.81. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,077.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Financial Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AFG. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in American Financial Group by 219.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Financial Group by 372.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Stories

