American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AIG. TheStreet upgraded American International Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on American International Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American International Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American International Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.07.

Get American International Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on AIG

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $58.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.95. American International Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.66 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $13.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American International Group will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 24.37%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder International Group American purchased 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American bought 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,000,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Jurgensen sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $26,139.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,405.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 85,739,975 shares of company stock valued at $1,395,423,079. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American International Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in American International Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in American International Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 27,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 5,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

(Get Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.