American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Acquired by First National Advisers LLC

First National Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on AWK. StockNews.com raised shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 12th. Guggenheim cut their target price on American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.00.

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of American Water Works stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $139.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,957. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.77 and a 12-month high of $162.59. The company has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.57.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 22.08%. American Water Works’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.08%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

