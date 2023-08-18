America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Stephens upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th.

America’s Car-Mart stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $108.61. 14,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,654. America’s Car-Mart has a fifty-two week low of $52.24 and a fifty-two week high of $127.96. The company has a market capitalization of $712.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.46.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.81). America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $388.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson sold 4,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $502,968.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 656,582 shares in the company, valued at $78,330,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 725,884 shares in the company, valued at $57,707,778. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson sold 4,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $502,968.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 656,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,330,232.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its position in America’s Car-Mart by 2.2% during the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in America’s Car-Mart by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in America’s Car-Mart by 31.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in America’s Car-Mart by 0.6% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in America’s Car-Mart by 3.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

