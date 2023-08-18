Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ames National from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.

NASDAQ ATLO opened at $18.24 on Thursday. Ames National has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.81 and a 200-day moving average of $20.19. The stock has a market cap of $163.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. Ames National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATLO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ames National by 327.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 532,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,609,000 after purchasing an additional 408,134 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ames National by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,943,000 after buying an additional 24,918 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ames National by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 266,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after buying an additional 20,645 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ames National by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 76,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ames National by 165.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 66,800 shares during the last quarter. 24.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, Story, and Union counties in central, north central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

