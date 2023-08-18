AMG National Trust Bank Cuts Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

AMG National Trust Bank decreased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,964,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,834 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 9.6% of AMG National Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. AMG National Trust Bank owned approximately 1.00% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $277,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. BIP Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $729,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 34,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. King Wealth acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 89,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period.

Shares of IWR traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.43. The stock had a trading volume of 579,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,935. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $60.73 and a 52 week high of $76.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.06. The company has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

