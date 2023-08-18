AMG National Trust Bank Decreases Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

AMG National Trust Bank cut its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,064 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Hershey were worth $5,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Hershey by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hershey by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hershey by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,383,000 after acquiring an additional 216,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Hershey by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. 54.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HSY. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Hershey from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.11.

Hershey Stock Performance

NYSE HSY traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $218.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 665,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $44.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.28. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $211.49 and a twelve month high of $276.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $242.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.09.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 55.74%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.192 per share. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 47.64%.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.21, for a total transaction of $38,431.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,990,470.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.21, for a total value of $38,431.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,990,470.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.66, for a total transaction of $45,190.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,752,738.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 278,510 shares of company stock worth $72,335,743 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

