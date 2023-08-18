AMG National Trust Bank Has $31.71 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

AMG National Trust Bank cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,845 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. AMG National Trust Bank owned about 0.26% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $31,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 912,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,111,000 after purchasing an additional 146,493 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 140,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 321,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares during the period. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.77. 484,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,318. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.88 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.43 and its 200-day moving average is $92.31.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

