AMG National Trust Bank Has $5.29 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

AMG National Trust Bank cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,248 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $5,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 119.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 555.8% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.18. 17,086,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,158,744. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.53 and a fifty-two week high of $50.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.349 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

