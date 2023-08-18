AMG National Trust Bank Has $7.64 Million Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,814 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $7,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 278.2% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.76. 2,786,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,749,894. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $39.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.78.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

