AMG National Trust Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $9,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VYM. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,808,000 after purchasing an additional 12,223 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 804,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,977. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $113.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.22. The company has a market capitalization of $49.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

