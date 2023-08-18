AMG National Trust Bank Makes New Investment in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 61,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,838,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,295,000. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 539.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,577,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,048 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,638,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,478 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 283.3% during the 1st quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 1,187,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,268,000 after purchasing an additional 877,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,319,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,867,000 after buying an additional 859,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,440,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,254,336. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.25. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.73 and a fifty-two week high of $110.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.4674 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $5.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

