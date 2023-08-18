AMG National Trust Bank Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,511 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $21,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Horizons Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 632.4% during the first quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $156.85. 1,485,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,794,335. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $164.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.69 and a 200-day moving average of $154.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

