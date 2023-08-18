AMG National Trust Bank Sells 386 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,831 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 90,089.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,575,168,000 after acquiring an additional 19,766,602 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,118,935,000 after acquiring an additional 12,468,119 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $891,631,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $408,331,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 146.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,469,970 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $672,944,000 after buying an additional 5,033,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.33. 3,581,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,953,107. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $90.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.14.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 63.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 39.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Loop Capital raised their target price on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TJX Companies from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.95.

View Our Latest Analysis on TJX

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.