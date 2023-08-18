AMG National Trust Bank Sells 7,805 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

AMG National Trust Bank cut its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,805 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Beta Wealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 31,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.59. 4,751,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,241,480. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.33. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.20 and a 52 week high of $102.13.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

