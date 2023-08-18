AMG National Trust Bank Trims Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

AMG National Trust Bank cut its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 302,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,292 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $15,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 2,192.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 77.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “positive” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molson Coors Beverage

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, insider Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $111,540.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,300.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Up 1.1 %

TAP stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.86. 1,185,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,015,012. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $46.69 and a 52-week high of $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.60 and a 200-day moving average of $59.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 388.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,025.00%.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

