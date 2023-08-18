Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. 500.com reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amneal Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $4.60.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.1 %

Insider Activity

Shares of AMRX opened at $3.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.34. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.83.

In related news, EVP Andrew S. Boyer sold 29,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $121,017.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 244,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,772.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amneal Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 120.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.66% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

Featured Stories

