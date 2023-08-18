Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Holdings Reduced by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii cut its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,899 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Amphenol by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Amphenol by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Amphenol by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Amphenol by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total value of $6,653,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,847. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total value of $6,653,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,279,847. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $26,433,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,669,534.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,289,962 shares of company stock worth $113,052,232 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of APH opened at $85.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $65.21 and a 12-month high of $90.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APH has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Amphenol from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.25.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

