AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

AMREP Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AXR opened at $15.84 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.12. AMREP has a 12-month low of $10.26 and a 12-month high of $19.97. The company has a market cap of $83.48 million, a P/E ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.01.

Get AMREP alerts:

AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. AMREP had a net margin of 45.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $12.70 million for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at AMREP

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMREP

In other AMREP news, Director Robert Robotti acquired 1,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.52 per share, for a total transaction of $28,943.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 286,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,733,062.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in AMREP by 11.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in AMREP during the second quarter valued at about $198,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AMREP by 33.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 6,757 shares during the period. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in AMREP during the second quarter valued at about $527,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in AMREP during the first quarter valued at about $1,655,000. 29.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AMREP

(Get Free Report)

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. It sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. In addition, the company owns mineral interests covering an area of approximately 55,000 surface acres of land in Sandoval County, New Mexico; and owns oil, gas, and minerals and mineral interests covering an area of approximately 147 surface acres of land in Brighton, Colorado.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AMREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMREP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.