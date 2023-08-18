Analysts Set B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Target Price at $6.42

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.42.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a report on Friday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of B2Gold in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of B2Gold in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of B2Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th.

BTG opened at $3.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.84. B2Gold has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.94.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. B2Gold had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $470.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 59.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in B2Gold by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 143,086,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $510,815,000 after buying an additional 23,068,540 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,516,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,566 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 0.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,960,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,529,000 after purchasing an additional 198,508 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 28,752,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,730,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,008,000 after purchasing an additional 84,428 shares during the last quarter. 44.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

