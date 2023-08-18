Analysts Set Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Price Target at $64.36

Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.36.

Several research analysts have commented on BEAM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Beam Therapeutics

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beam Therapeutics

In related news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 1,206 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $38,604.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 156,921 shares of company stock worth $5,030,209 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 70,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 5.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Trading Up 1.2 %

BEAM opened at $23.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.41 and a 200 day moving average of $33.53. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.56. Beam Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $22.84 and a 12 month high of $62.31.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $20.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.32 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 408.13% and a negative return on equity of 43.32%. Beam Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.02) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics will post -5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Beam Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.