Analysts Set CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) PT at $21.50

Shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.50.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CTO Realty Growth
CTO Realty Growth Price Performance
NYSE:CTO opened at $16.55 on Friday. CTO Realty Growth has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $22.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $375.69 million, a P/E ratio of -53.39 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.19.
CTO Realty Growth Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.18%. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is presently -490.31%.
CTO Realty Growth Company Profile
CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.
