Analysts Set CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) PT at $21.50

Shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.50.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTO. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 20,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTO opened at $16.55 on Friday. CTO Realty Growth has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $22.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $375.69 million, a P/E ratio of -53.39 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.18%. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is presently -490.31%.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

