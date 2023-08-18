Analysts Set Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) PT at $21.62

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.62.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FRSH shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Freshworks from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Freshworks from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Freshworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

In other Freshworks news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 21,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $377,104.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,214.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Freshworks news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 6,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $101,336.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,812.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 21,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $377,104.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,924 shares in the company, valued at $262,214.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 450,206 shares of company stock valued at $9,082,335 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRSH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Freshworks by 3,770.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 597,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,709,000 after purchasing an additional 582,157 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Freshworks by 1,141.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the first quarter worth approximately $255,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the first quarter worth approximately $887,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the first quarter worth approximately $267,000. 46.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRSH opened at $21.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.97 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.01. Freshworks has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $23.09.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $145.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.22 million. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 17.62%. Sell-side analysts expect that Freshworks will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

